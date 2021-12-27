Melaka State Assembly sitting shortened to one day

MELAKA: The First (special) Session of the First Term of the 15th Melaka State Assembly which was supposed to be held for four days from today until Thursday, was shortened to one day only.

The motion to shorten the sitting was proposed by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali following the spread of the Covid-19 virus among assembly members and staff.

He said the motion was tabled based on Standing Order 9 (3) and 17 (5)(m) of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly, as well as the Melaka State Health Departmen’s recommendations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sulaiman said during the sitting, there would be no oral question-and-answer session or adjournment speech or written reply, in accordance with Standing Order 17 (5) (m) due to time constraints.

Instead, he said the sitting would focus on the tabling of the Melaka State Budget 2022.

The motion was seconded by State Investment, Industrial and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh who said that state assembly sitting agenda had been arranged according to priorities and to ensure the smooth running of state administration during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 15 assemblymen voted in favour of the motion, six abstained and seven were absent.-Bernama