Melaka state election: 56 per cent voter turnout, 21 early voting centres close at 2pm

MELAKA: Twenty-one of the 31 early voting centres (PPA) for the Melaka state election closed at 2 pm today.

An Election Commission (EC) said the 21 PPA had been gazetted to close at 2 pm.

He said as at 1 pm, 56 per cent of the early voters had exercised their right right.

The list of PPA that were closed at 2 pm are in 20 state constituencies, including Bilik Taklimat Balai Polis Kuala Sungai Baru in Kuala Linggi; Bilik Taklimat Balai Polis Lubok China (Ayer Limau); , Bilik Maklumat Balai Polis Masjid Tanah (Lendu) and Bilik Taklimat Balai Polis Simpang Empat (Taboh Naning).

Others are Bilik Taklimat Balai Polis Trafik Alor Gajah (Rembia); Ruang Rehat Balai Polis Gadek (Gadek); Bilik Penerangan Balai Polis Durian Tunggal and Bilik Pusat Latih PALAPES UTEM (both in Durian Tunggal), Bilik Mesyuarat Balai Polis Selandar (Asahan) and Bilik Taklimat Balai Polis Sungai Udang (Sungai Udang).

Also closed at 2pm are the PPA at Bilik Taklimat Balai Polis Tanjung Kling (Pantai Kundor), Bilik Taklimat Balai Polis Tanjung Minyak (Paya Rumput); Bilik Taklimat Balai Polis Batang Tiga (Kelebang); Bilik Taklimat Balai Polis Bukit Baru (Bukit Katil) and Bilik Gerakan Balai Polis Tiang Dua (Ayer Molek).

Six other PPA that were closed at 2 pm are Bilik Bertemu Pelanggan Balai Polis Malim Jaya (Kesidang); Bilik Mesyuarat Balai Polis Tengkera (Kota Laksamana); Bilik Gerakan Balai Polis Kandang (Telok Mas); Bilik Taklimat Balai Polis Merlimau (Rim); Bilik Penerangan Balai Polis Merlimau (Merlimau) and Dewan Serbaguna Balai Polis Sungai Rambai (Sungai Rambai)

The voting process at all the 21 affected PPA, which opened at 8 am, went smoothly with strict compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

Voters were required to scan their body temperature, wear face mask, use hand sanitiser , observe physical distancing and to record their presence at the polling centres, as well as to scan the MySejahtera QR code before entering the PPA.-Bernama