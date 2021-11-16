Melaka state election: 89.9 per cent early voter turnout

MELAKA: There was a 89.9 per cent early voter turnout today in the Melaka State Election, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Its secretary, Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement said that this involved 10,390 voters comprising members of the armed forces and their spouses, as well as police personnel.

“The EC congratulates all the election officers and their teams for carrying out their duties very well today.” it said while thanking the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Health Ministry, National Security Council and the local authorities.

“Also not forgetting the media and other parties involved directly or indirectly such as their cooperation and support given to the EC,” he added.

The voting process today started at 8 am at 31 early voting centres (PPA), with 21 of these closed at 2 pm and 10 at 5.30 pm.

There was emphasis on adhering to the standard operating procedure in line with the Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines under the National Recovery Plan in view of the pandemic not being under full control yet.

Physical distancing, wearing of face mask, using hand sanitiser, scanning of body temperature and recording their presence were enforced at the voting centres while the individuals were also required to scan the MySejahtera QR code before entering the centres.

The Melaka State Election is being held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The EC has set Nov 20 for polling in this election.-Bernama