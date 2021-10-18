Melaka State Election: EC denies reports that voters must be fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has denied that being fully vaccinated is a requirement for voters in the Melaka State Election (PRN) as reported by several media agencies, today.

In a statement today, the EC said that the guidelines for the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) for the election have not been finalised yet.

The commission said the SOP would be guided by the views and advice from the National Security Council (MKN), the Health Ministry (MOH) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) from time to time.

In a press conference earlier today, the EC announced Nov 20 as the polling date for the Melaka PRN while the nomination date for the election was set for Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16.-Bernama