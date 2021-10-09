Melaka State Secretary assures civil servants will work responsibly

MELAKA: Melaka State Secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad(pix) has given his assurance that the civil servants in the state will work responsibly and serve with goodwill and friendliness as stipulated in the Public Service pledge.

Kamel said he always reminded all state department heads to make professional decisions and abide by the law and regulations as well as the circulars that are in force.

He was commenting on the news report alleging that former state assemblymen were treated unfairly after declaring that they had lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership.

“The state civil service is also committed to supporting the concept of neutrality and ‘Government of The Day’ and will implement all policies made by the highest leadership of the state and country,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said Melaka public service was not affected by the current situation plaguing the state, adding that civil servants would continue to deliver the best services to the people.

He also assured that all approved development plans would continue to be implemented, adding that in fact, all state departments and agencies had been instructed to continue to increase efficiency and productivity in delivering services and to give priority to the well-being of the people as well as to boost economic growth in the state.

The Election Commission (EC) received the official notification about the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 from the State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, after the state government led by Umno lost its majority.

Based on Article 19 (4) of the Melaka State Constitution, a state election must be held within 60 days after the date of the dissolution of the State Assembly.-Bernama