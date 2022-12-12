Melaka tables RM537.53m Budget for 2023

MELAKA: The Melaka state government has tabled Budget 2023 totalling RM537.53 million at the state legislative assembly sitting today.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the budget comprised an operating expenditure of RM455.43 million involving RM11.56 million for dependent expenditure and RM443.86 million for supply, and a development expenditure of RM82 million.

He said the state government has projected to generate a total revenue of RM455.55 million for 2023, consisting of tax revenue of RM145.92 million, non-tax income of RM297.54 million and non-revenue receipt of RM12.09 million.

The government has also estimated to receive a revenue of RM58.36 million from state sources, RM23.64 million in grants from the federal government and a token of RM20 for consolidated loan account.

Sulaiman said Budget 2023 is anchored on the principle of ‘no one is left behind’, and its implementation will focus on three agendas, namely to ensure the socio-economic wellbeing of the people, restore to a sustainable economy, and increase the efficiency of government services.

“The initiatives in Budget 2023 is categorised under 11 main themes in line with with the Melakaku Maju Jaya Strategic Plan 2035 (PSMJ2035),“ he said when tabling the state budget here, today.

Sulaiman said the agenda to enhance the people’s socio-economic wellbeing involved three strategies, namely to prioritise their welfare, provide basic facilities as well as ensure a sustainable environment.

“The agenda to recover towards a sustainable economy involves six strategies, including empowering the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone as a catalyst for economic development transformation, making Melaka as a choice investment destination and drive the state’s tourism industry as an excellent destination.

“Apart from that, the state will also increase the agriculture sector’s resilience, boost digitalisation and inclusive development,“ he said.

He said the third agenda to improve the efficiency of government services included the strategy to empower the government delivery system.

Sulaiman also announced a special financial aid of half-a-month bonus to civil servants in the state based on their last drawn salary for December, split into two payments in February and April next year.

He also announced a special financial aid of RM700 to all civil servants in the state.-Bernama