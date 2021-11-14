Melaka to be given priority for 5G services: Annuar

MELAKA:elaka will be given priority for 5G services as it is a tourist state and has many foreign investors, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix).

He said before the rollout of 5G services, Melaka would first be empowered and equipped with 4G services through the Point of Presence (PoP) Fibersation programme.

“I think Melaka should be the priority in terms of equipping the state with 4G services with the PoP Fibersation programme. Currently, under the National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative, Melaka should have an additional 35 towers statewide.

“If there are areas in Melaka that need additional towers, I will give it a priority as it is a tourist state, with many foreign investors who invest in factories and enterprises.

“In Melaka, there are also infrastructure facilities including ports and airports... this means Melaka needs 5G,” he said here today.

Annuar said to provide a better experience for consumers, PoP Fibersation for schools and industry as well the surrounding areas is also expected to speed up the implementation of the conversion from copper system to fibre optic system.

To improve internet access services in Melaka at this time, Annuar who made random visits to several places, has asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telecommunications companies (telcos) to install boosters in several locations following high usage.

“Hence, we need to look at short-term and long-term solutions. For the short term, I ask for the cooperation of MCMC and telcos to install many boosters in Melaka because the candidates all depend on online campaigns.

“To facilitate that, I hope to get cooperation from all telcos and also MCMC to install boosters in several places so that the quality of the internet can be improved,” he said.-Bernama