Memorandum on Political Funding Bill to be presented to cabinet next month

KUALA LUMPUR: A memorandum on the proposed Political Funding Bill is expected to be presented at the Cabinet meeting next month to enable the bill to be tabled in the next Parliament sitting in October.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar(pix) said a discussion on matters related to the bill was held yesterday with the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) and Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

It also involved the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Registrar of Societies (RoS), Companies Commission of Malaysia and the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

“Among the important policy matters discussed were the establishment of an entity to regulate political funding, authorised contributors and penalties for offences under this law,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi said he had instructed the GIACC to refine these policy matters and asked the BHEUU and AGC to prepare an administrative draft of the bill by taking into account inputs from civil society and non-governmental organisations.

In addition, he said a comparative analysis on the use of similar laws in other countries must be carried out to set a benchmark for the proposed legislation and suggested that it be aligned with existing laws under the RoS and SSM.

Wan Junaidi also called for the draft of the bill to be prepared as soon as possible to enable engagement sessions to be held with all stakeholders according to the timeline to be decided by the GIACC.

“To show transparency and accountability in political governance, it is pertinent that this law is implemented immediately,” he said.-Bernama