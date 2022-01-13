Memories of Shebby's pep talks come flooding back for Dollah Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: “We can do it, don’t be afraid of this game, we can take on this team,” those were usual words of encouragement to teammates by the late Serbegeth Singh(pix) in the dressing room before trooping out for matches.

For former national team chief coach, Dollah Salleh those pep-talk memories came rushing back as soon as he received the news of the death of Serbegeth or better known as Shebby last night.

Dollah, who played with Shebby when representing Johor in 1982 and 1983 said he has lost a friend who had a firm character akin to national football legend Datuk Soh Chin Aun.

“I was indeed close to him when playing in Johor before...As my team captain, Shebby can be very vocal through the instructions and advice he gives to his teammates while playing a match,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Apart from football, Dollah said the late Shebby also often advised him to forge close family ties as he was also really close with his family.

“He was very good with friends including my wife, everyone was comfortable with him,” he added.

The former Sri Pahang FC coach also shared interesting stories on Shebby who never missed out on reading the popular football magazine from England, Shoot! during their acquaintanceship.

As such, he said it was no surprise that the former national defensive pillar had vast knowledge of the game and was very technical and detailed when appearing on football programmes.

Meanwhile, another of his teammate, Mohamed Razip Ismail, who together with Shebby was part of the Kuala Lumpur squad that grabbed a Malaysia Cup hattrick from 1987 to 1989, regarded the latter as a tough person on the field but very amiable off it.

The 59-year-old former defender said that he was very fortunate to have been able to play with Shebby whom he regarded as a highly dedicated player and very disciplined during training sessions.

Mohamed Razip, who had coached the Kuala Lumpur and Perlis teams, was also impressed with Shebby’s leadership qualities especially in motivating young players to improve their performances during a game.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Youth Unit Chief was also indebted to Shebby for being an important character in helping him to venture into sports commentating world not long ago.

The late Shebby, during his heydays, played for the national team from 1982 to 1991, including in the Asian Games in 1982, 1986 and 1990 and also helped the country win the gold medal at the 1989 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, he also played with the Pahang team in the 90s and had also donned the Negeri Sembilan and Perak jerseys.

After retiring as a player, Shebby created a name for himself as a television personality from 1997 including for Astro SuperSport, FoxSports and ESPN Asia other than serving as Global Adviser at Blackburn Rovers in 2012 and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) as technical adviser.

Shebby, 61, died while cycling at Sunway in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, yesterday evening.-Bernama