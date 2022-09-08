Memphis police seeking suspect “responsible for multiple shootings”

WASHINGTON: Police of Memphis, US state of Tennessee, said on Wednesday that they are seeking a suspect “responsible for multiple shootings.”

The Memphis Police Department posted a release on Twitter, saying that the suspect is “a male Black” in a grey vehicle who has been identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly (pix), reported Xinhua.

“We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook,“ the release said. “We do not have a specific location of where he is now.”

The number of victims in those shootings remains unclear.

Gun violence has been rampant across the United States, with dozens of Americans shot – 15 people fatally – in multiple cities over the US Labour Day weekend.-Bernama