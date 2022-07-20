Menstrual leave proposal needs to be studied first: Women’s Minister

PETALING JAYA: The government will need to study calls for employment laws to be tweaked so women suffering from severe menstrual pain can get leave from work, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff(pix) told the Dewan Rakyat.

“The ministry is of the view that the introduction of menstrual leave must be studied first and further engagements with stakeholders.

“This is because the process of introducing menstrual leave will not only affect female employees but will have implications on productivity and the national economy,“ she was quoted saying by Malay Mail during Ministerial Question Time.