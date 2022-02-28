Mental strength is the defining ingredient in sports

THERE are a few attributes that a sportsperson needs to possess in order to be successful and competitive in one’s domain.

Stamina, skill, technique, tactics, physical and mental strength are some of the qualities that a player needs to acquire to be a world beater.

Good manners and a show of respect for the game go without saying.

All players need to have an abundance of stamina to compete at the highest level.

It’s only with regimented training that one can build up one’s stamina.

It’s of no use to be skillful and having the right technique if one is lacking in stamina because one will not be able to sustain the rigours of the encounter when it happens.

For instance, in badminton, when fatigue sets in you will lose focus, your movements will be slower, your shot placement will go wayward since you cannot last the pace. Defeat is imminent.

There are times when the tactics are right, we can drain the opponent of his stamina and physical strength.

The fight in Kinshasa, Zaire in 1974 saw the brutal and menacing looking George Foreman being pumped out and outfoxed by the wily Muhammad Ali, using the rope-a-dope tactic.

Many vertically challenged batsman in cricket have prevailed because of their sound technique when batting. Players of the calibre of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohan Kanhai have performed admirably on the world stage.

Besides technique, timing, placement and bravery are their key to success.

In any sport that is very physical, where body contact is unavoidable, physical strength is vital, for example, in rugby and football.

Height too plays an important part in certain sports such as volleyball, basketball and netball.

Most of the players are way past six feet in these sports.

Skill plays an important role in a player. It’s an asset.

Footballers like George Best, Diego Maradona, Pele and Lionel Messi are very skillful.

They can score great goals with their silky skillful dribbles.

Even in hockey, the mesmerising stickwork skills of BP Govinda and Ashok Kumar were instrumental in the triumph of India in the 1975 World Cup Finals in Kuala Lumpur.

Skillful players are an asset to any team while in non-team sports, they perform at a higher level than their foes.

Having said that, when it comes to the crunch, when all other attributes are even-steven (on par), mental strength comes into play.

The will to win even when the chips are down is what makes a true champion. This is where Lin Dan reigns supreme.

Time after time his mental strength was what that made him pip to the finishing line ahead of his foes.

It was the defining and decisive factor that made the difference.

This is the same reason why Rafael Nadal is still dominating the tennis arena, eventhough he is already in his mid-30s.

The long hair and pirate shorts of more than a decade ago have fallen by the wayside, but the class and fighting spirit endure despite titanic battles with his body.

It was unbelievable tennis to witness him claw his way out of the jaws of defeat to snatch the 2022 Australia Open singles event.

Mental strength is the defining ingredient, the mother of all attributes of a sportsperson.

The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of any sport is one with great mental strength, to be able to withstand stress and have the right mindset to outwit their opponents.