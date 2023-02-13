Menu Rahmah meal to benefit over 11,000 UMK students

BACHOK: More than 11,000 Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) students, especially those in the B40 category, can enjoy meals under the Menu Rahmah programme to ease the burden of the rising cost of living, said UMK Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Razli Che Razak.

He said the Menu Rahmah meal was provided for UMK students and the university’s staff members.

“The menu will be introduced at the Kota and Jeli campuses soon,” he told reporters after conducting checks at the Bachok campus in conjunction with the introduction of Menu Rahmah, here today.

He said the programme received a satisfactory response from UMK students and staff, adding that the university would continue to ensure the initiative is successful, including reducing the monthly rental imposed on food providers.

Mohd Izham Zahari Abdullah, 23, who is pursuing a degree in Landscape Architecture at the university said the programme could help disadvantaged students face the increasingly challenging situation as they can save on daily expenses.

“Before this programme, I had to spend about RM16 a day but starting today with only RM4.90, I can enjoy a meal of white rice, a variety of side dishes, vegetables and a glass of rose cordial,“ he said.

A fellow student Muhammad Adam Ya’acob, 23 described the Menu Rahmah programme as a blessing for underprivileged students like him. -Bernama