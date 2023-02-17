Menu Rahmah needs strong support system to sustain: Traders

KUALA LUMPUR: Trader associations are hoping the government will devise a stronger support system to ensure the Menu Rahmah initiative will be able to sustain and not fizzle out.

Kuala Lumpur Food Truck Entrepreneur Association (KLFTEA) president Muhammad Azlan Abas said following the current increase in food prices, a strong support system such as cooperation involving various agencies is needed to help traders and hawkers.

“For example, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) or cooperatives can work together with any association involved to help with wholesale pricing.

“With this method, the Menu Rahmah will continue to be sustainable,“ he told Bernama.

According to him, many traders and hawkers are supportive of the government initiative as it benefits the people.

However, he said the implementation needs to be followed up with a complete ecosystem so that the initiative can continue to be successful.

“The menu looks attractive, so it can be done but if the location of the business is not strategic, it is also difficult,“ he said, adding that previously, food truck operators had also implemented the 1Malaysia People’s Menu (MR1M) programme during former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s administration circa 2011.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said even though traders and hawkers are happy to help this needy group as suggested by the government, they also need to think about profit and their own survival.

“...what more in today’s scenario where raw materials supplied to traders or hawkers have increased up to 100 per cent.

“Look at (price of) vegetables, for example, 200 grammes of tomatoes for RM2. The price has skyrocketed, so how are we to main this Menu Rahmah,“ he said.

The Menu Rahmah, launched on Jan 31, is a balanced lunch or dinner meal of rice, served with a choice of protein either chicken or fish, and vegetables at a price of RM5 or below.

This is an initiative by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to address the rising cost of living, which is available in more than 15,000 eateries and restaurants nationwide. -Bernama