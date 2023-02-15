Menu Rahmah participants can get vegetable supplies through FAMA

IPOH: Food traders who offer Menu Rahmah meals can purchase vegetable supplies through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), said its Perak director Noorsham Ramly.

He said the agency could arrange for a meeting to be held between traders and vegetable suppliers which could help reduce logistics costs to compensate the current rise in vegetable prices.

“Traders can contact FAMA directly at the RTC (Rural Transformation Centre) in Gopeng. In this way, those who offer Menu Rahmah meals will not be burdened by the hike in vegetable prices,“ he told reporters when met at the Direct Sales from Farm Programme (JTDL) at Indera Mulia Stadium, here today

Earlier, on Jan 31, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub launched the Menu Rahmah initiative and as many as 15,000 premises selling food joined the effort to help reduce the cost of living for the public, especially the poor.

Meanwhile, Noorsham said FAMA Perak is targeting a total sales of RM250,000 from the JTDL programme in the state and an attendance of 10,500 visitors in this year’s first quarter.

“We have 28 participants taking part in the JTDL programme being held at 18 selected locations including in Ipoh, Tapah, Kuala Kangsar, Parit, Tanjung Malim, Pasir Salak and Teluk Intan,“ he said.

“Through the JTDL programme, consumers could enjoy savings of up to 10 per cent compared to the current market price,” he said adding that eggs and poultry products are also sold here, as additional space has been provided for the sale of agro-food products. -Bernama