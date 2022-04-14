Mercato plans to open two new outlets this year

GEORGE TOWN: GCH Retail (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, which operates premium supermarket chain Mercato, plans to open another two new stores this year.

Head of operations (Cold Storage and Mercato) John Gilbert said the two new outlets will be opened in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) and Johor Baru, Johor.

“Currently, we have six Mercato outlets including the latest store in Plaza Island here, which is the second outlet in Penang after Mercato Plaza Gurney. According to plans, two more (outlets) will be opened this year.

“All Mercato supermarkets now feature various new products that are fresher including local and foreign products,” he told Bernama after the opening of Mercato Plaza Island store today.

He said Mercato is confident that by bringing products, services and facilities with high quality value for customers would enable them to get a more satisfactory shopping experience especially after going through a difficult Covid-19 pandemic era.

Gilbert said the company always understands the needs of customers by picking products of their choice and offers a premium experience at Mercato Plaza Island.

Mercato has also received good demand among the customers due to its well-known brand and the quality products it offers, he added.

”We are ready to provide the best services to the local community and is grateful for all the support given (to us) from customers for our efforts all this while,“ he said.

In conjunction with the opening of Mercato Plaza Island, customers can enjoy exclusive promotions whereby the first 500 customers who spend a minimum of RM100 in a single receipt will be given an exclusive Mercato recycled bag. – Bernama