Mercedes-Benz recalls nearly 12,000 luxury S-class vehicles in China

BEIJING: German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has begun recalling 11,997 S-class vehicles in China over safety concerns, reported Xinhua, quoting China's top quality watchdog.

The recall, filed by Mercedes-Benz (China) Automotive Sales Co., involves 755 imported vehicles manufactured between June 9, 2021 and July 6, 2021; 118 imported cars manufactured between Oct. 7, 2020 and Feb. 11, 2021, and 11,124 imported vehicles made between Aug. 3, 2020 and March 15, 2021, according to a statement issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The three batches of luxury vehicles recalled by the company feature different flaws in the production process, according to the statement.

For those vehicles manufactured between June 9, 2021 and July 6, 2021, the suction jet pump in the fuel tank may have a loose or missing nozzle, which can cause the pump to fail, resulting in an engine stall.

The cars manufactured between Oct. 7, 2020 and Feb. 11, 2021, and between Aug. 3, 2020 and March 15, 2021, all imported S-class models, have been recalled due to defective torque near the passenger foot pit that may cause fires and failure of airbag control unit to meet requirements, increasing risks of passenger injuries in the event of an accident, the statement said.

The carmaker promised to inspect and replace or upgrade the defective parts free of charge.-Bernama