Mercy flight ferries human organs from Melaka to KL

MELAKA: A mercy flight to ferry five boxes of human organs for the use of patients at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) was carried out from the Melaka International Airport (LTAM), here today.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Abu Bakar Katain said the Agusta AW189 helicopter which took off from LTAM at 2.36 pm took over an hour to reach HKL.

“This mission used an air ambulance to speed up the delivery to save lives, ensure the integrity of the organs transferred and quality of the delivery,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the air ambulance was piloted by Deputy Fire Superintendent II Mohd Hasrizal Kamaruzzaman and assistant pilot Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Safri Rambli from JBPM’s Subang Air Base.-Bernama