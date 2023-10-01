Merdeka 118 tower: Group of male trespasssers video taken may last year - PNBMV

KUALA LUMPUR: A video currently circulating on social media, featuring a group of men who trespassed the peak of the Merdeka 118 tower, was an incident that happened on May 1, last year.

PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Berhad (PNBMV) in a statement today said the trespassers were detained on the same day by Police and charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

“We wish to reiterate that stunts such as these are illegal and dangerous, and put at risk the safety of the trespassers and the hard-working personnel on site.

“As such, it is highly disconcerting that illegal acts that take place on our property are used for illicit commercial gains and popularity,” read the statement.

As Merdeka 118 tower development is still a live construction site and the public’s safety is a priority concern, PNBMV said they will continue to upgrade the security measures appropriately.

“Trespassing is a criminal offence punishable by the law and anyone guilty of this act will be dealt with accordingly,” the statement said.

The seven-minute 19 seconds video clip on social media shows a group of men at the top of the skyscraper while their faces were censored. -Bernama