Merlimau Muay Thai meet Thai meet draws more than 100 participants

JASIN: A total of 116 amateur and professional participants will be competing in the Merlimau Open Muay Thai Championship which will be held at Dewan Elkay Majlis Perbandaran Jasin (MPJ), Lipat Kajang here on May 28.

Merlimau assemblyman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, who is also Melaka Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman, said the tournament is organised by the Melaka Muay Thai Association in collaboration with the Merlimau State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (JAPERUN) and that the participants were from all over the country.

“This inaugural competition is also platform for the Muay Thai athletes to prepare for the Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 in September.

“Besides that, it is also being held to unearth new talents and produce more exponents who can win medals for their states and country,“ he told reporters here today.

Tickets to the tournament are priced at RM20 for adults and RM10 for children to watch the professional bouts while entry is free for the amateur categories.-Bernama