MESF president makes bold investment in English Football Club

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Esports Federation (MESF) president, Datuk Ananth S. Nathan (pix) has made a significant investment in English football club, AFC Wimbledon.

The investment made by Ananth in AFC Wimbledon not only sees him hold the second-largest individual stake in the Football League Two club, the move has made him as one of the few Asian owners of a European football team.

In a statement today, Ananth shared that he found his own journey echoed the story of struggle and triumph of AFC Wimbledon, forming an instant bond with the passion and perseverance of the football club.

He also believed that AFC Wimbledon’s story will resonate in Malaysia and throughout Asia.

“The strong community spirit on the revival of the club was an important catalyst of this investment. It never crossed my mind as an investment, I did it because I love football and the romantic history of the club.

“When I went through about the club at the museum at Plough Lane (in Wimbledon), I had goosebumps. That’s the effect I want to create in Malaysia. So, when the opportunity came, I had to put my name in,” he said.

In 2002, the then Wimbledon FC, or affectionately known as the Dons, were controversially severed from the local community by the decision of a Football Association commission.

The club were relocated 70 miles from their home, and repositioned under a new name and ownership.

A devastating moment for fans, this resulted to a fan-led campaign that re-launched the club as AFC Wimbledon in the same year, maintaining the team’s outstanding legacy.

Despite their rocky history, AFC Wimbledon are no strangers to success as the club currently hold the record for the longest unbeaten run of league matches in English senior football, with 78 consecutive undefeated league games, as well as being 1988 FA Cup champions after beating Liverpool 1-0.

Through the investment, Ananth also took a new position as International President of AFC Wimbledon and hopes to combine his unique Asian perspective and connections, as well as his extensive E-sports experience to build on the Dons’ remarkable legacy and passionate fanbase.

In the long-term, Ananth said there are bold plans to have the Dons play against Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and other nations in the region, as well as develop a Wimbledon Academy in Asia to help build player depth and experience across clubs and the national team. -Bernama