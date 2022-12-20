Messi to be invited to join Maracanã’s walk of fame in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO: World Cup champion Lionel Messi is to be invited to join the walk of fame at the legendary Maracanã stadium in Brazil, reported Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), quoting the news portal GloboEsporte.com’s report.

According to the report, the stadium co-administrator Suderj is to send the Argentinian football federation (AFA) a formal invitation on Monday.

The Maracanã’s walk of fame is an area dedicated to honour great football players. They are invited to place their feet (or hands, in the case of goalkeepers) in a plaster cast, which is then exhibited at the stadium.

Brazilian legends Pelé, Garrincha and Ronaldo, among others, have left their footprints in the walk of fame.

Messi would be the eight foreign player invited to join the group, which includes former Germany defender Franz Beckenbauer and Portugal great Eusebio.

If he accepts the invitation, he would be the first Argentinian player honoured at the space.

In 2014, Messi missed a chance of winning the World Cup title at the Maracanã after his side was defeated 1-0 by Germany.-Bernama