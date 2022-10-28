Meta kicks off privacy education campaign in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: Facebook owner Meta has launched its #JomJagaPrivasi campaign in Malaysia to educate and encourage Malaysians to understand privacy tools and resources on its platforms and take important steps to protect their privacy and secure their online accounts.

Meta Malaysia country director Nicole Tan said people rely on its platform to connect with each other on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, so it is necessary for them to understand what they share online.

“This is why we are excited to launch this campaign which will provide relatable and easy-to-understand ways for Malaysians to learn how to take control over their privacy settings, especially on Meta platforms,“ she said at the launch of #JomJagaPrivasi campaign here today.

The two-week hybrid online and offline campaign is open to the public beginning today.

From today until Sunday (Oct 30), the campaign kicks off with Meta inviting the public to visit its first physical pop-up privacy cafe at The Farm Craft, Bangsar South, to hear and learn about how they can manage their privacy settings through engaging and immersive activities in person, and obtain tips from key opinion leaders (KOLs), Meta said in a statement.

The public will be able to meet local KOLs like Ceddy Ang, Tan Yuki, Gajendrabalan Chandra, Adam Muzam, Ori Yuanwei, Amira Sachie and Jessica Chaw at the cafe, who will share their personal experiences and debunking common myths around online privacy, it said.

Facebook live sessions will also be made available to help consumers understand and learn the basics of online privacy at facebook.com/MetaMalaysia.-Bernama