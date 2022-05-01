Meteorological Department calls April hottest in 122 years in parts of India

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said northwest and central India have recorded the highest temperatures for the month of April in 122 years.

According to the IMD, the average maximum temperature in April was recorded to be the highest-ever at 37.78 degrees Celsius for central India, while it stood at 35.9 degrees for northwest India, nearly 3.35 degrees above normal.

The all-India temperature was the fourth-highest at 35.05 degrees Celsius since 1901, reported Xinhua news agency.

“If you look at the maximum temperatures recorded in northwest and central India, it was the highest in 122 years,“ IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told a press conference.

Mohapatra said northwest and west central parts of the country, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, will continue to experience above-normal temperatures in May.

Giving the forecast for the month of May, the IMD said that people will not only have to bear hot days, but nights are also likely to be warmer than usual.

According to Mohapatra, the average rainfall in May 2022 over the country is most likely to be above normal.

The IMD chief attributed the high temperatures in March and April to “continuously scanty rainfall activity”.

India has normally experienced the hottest days in March in the past 122 years.-Bernama