MetMalaysia: Continuous rain warning

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of continuous rain for several areas in Sarawak starting today until Wednesday (Feb 15).

According to the notice issued at 12.20 pm, the areas in the state that will be affected are the Kapit (Kapit, Bukit Mabong and Belaga), Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions.

Meanwhile, continuous rain at the alert level is also forecast to occur in Sabah from Wednesday (Feb 15) to Friday (Feb 17) involving the areas of Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat. -Bernama