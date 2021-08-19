MetMalaysia: Heavy rain expected in three states until Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather warning, with heavy rain expected tomorrow and Friday, in Kedah, Penang and Perak.

Its director-general, Muhammad Helmi Abdullah, in a statement issued at 11 pm yesterday, said the areas involved in Kedah are Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu.

In Perak, the affected areas are Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama and Manjung, while the whole of Penang is also expected to be affected by the severe weather warning.

“The northwest wind is expected to bring heavy rain, and will result in flooding in low-lying areas in the affected zones,” he said.-Bernama