MetMalaysia issues advisory on tropical storm Chaba

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on a tropical storm (Chaba) which was detected at the latitude of 15.7 north and longitude 114.1 east, approximately 531 kilometres (km) southeast of Wenqu, Hainan Island, China.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, informed that the storm was moving west at a speed of 15 km per hour (km/h) with a maximum wind speed of 65 km/h.

According to MetMalaysia, the distance of the tropical storm from the nearest town is about 1,025 km northwest of Kudat, Sabah, and it does not pose any significant threat to Malaysia.-Bernama