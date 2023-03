MetMalaysia issues continuous rain warning in several states

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous torrential rain is expected to hit Pekan and Rompin, Pahang as well as Johor until Thursday (March 2), posing dangers of probable floods.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement at 10 pm today, said severe-level continuous rain is also expected to occur in Pahang (Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan and Bera), Negeri Sembilan and Melaka until Thursday.

Meanwhile, continuous rain at alert level is expected to occur in Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim in Perak; Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong and Temerloh in Pahang; Terengganu and Selangor until today.

Similar weather is also expected in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu). -Bernama