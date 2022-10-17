MetMalaysia issues strong winds, rough seas warning

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a category one warning of strong winds and rough seas which are expected to occur in several areas over the waters of the South China Sea from tomorrow until Thursday (Oct 20).

MetMalaysia said in a statement today that strong winds with speeds of up to 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and waves up to 3.5 metres high are expected to occur in the waters of Timur Condore, Reef North, Layang-Layang, Pelawan and Labuan.

MetMalaysia also advised the public in these areas to be more aware and prepared for any eventuality.

“The latest weather information can be obtained through the official MetMalaysia website and social media, MyCuaca mobile application as well as the hotline at 1-300-22-1638,” it added.-Bernama