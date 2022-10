MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for 10 states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued warnings of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur in 10 states today.

The MetMalaysia announced in a statement issued at 2.20 pm that the state affected are Kedah, for the areas of Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu; Penang; Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang); Kelantan (Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang) as well as Terengganu (Besut, Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman).

Also, Pahang (Tanah Tinggi Cameron, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh and Kuantan); Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah and Rembau) as well as Johor (Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru).

In Sarawak, areas affected are Betong (Saratok and Kabong), Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Kapit (Belaga), Bintulu, Miri (Telang Usan and Marudi) and Limbang as well as Tawau, Sandakan (Tongod, Kinabatangan and Sandakan) and Kudat (Pitas and Kudat) in Sabah.

Conditions will continue till 7 pm today, the statement added.-Bernama