MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for five states

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected to occur in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, and Sabah until 9 this morning.

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 6.30 this morning, said that in Selangor, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Hulu Langat area, while in Johor it involves Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru.

In Sabah, the same weather conditions are expected in the interior of Nabawan, Kunak and Lahad Datu in Tawau, and Tangod in the Sandakan.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia, via its website, said that cloudy weather is expected in Sarawak involving several areas in Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

Today is voting day for the 15th General Election (GE15).-Bernama