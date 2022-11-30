MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for nine states

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak until 5 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement issued at 1.10 pm, said that the areas in Kedah expected to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms are Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu, while in Penang the affected areas are likely to be Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan.

In Perak, similar weather conditions are likely in Kerian; Larut, Matang and Selama; Hulu Perak; Kuala Kangsar; Kinta; Kampar; and Batang Padang.

In the south, adverse weather conditions are forecast in Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah and Rembau in Negeri Sembilan, as well as Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

On the east coast, MetMalaysia expects similar weather conditions in Terengganu, which involves Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman; while in Pahang, it involves the Cameron Highlands, Jerantut, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin districts.

In East Malaysia, the areas likely to be hit are Kuching, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Daro) in Sarawak; and Kudat in Sabah.-Bernama