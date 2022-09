PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Perlis, Kedah and Penang.

In a statement issued earlier today, MetMalaysia stated that the areas affected will be the state of Perlis, Kedah ( Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Kuala Muda,Sik and Baling) and Penang.