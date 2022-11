KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of continuous rain in three northern states from tomorrow (Nov 22) to Wednesday (Nov 23).

According to a MetMalaysia statement, continuous rain at alert level is expected to occur in Perlis, Kedah and Penang.

Such a warning (continuous rain) is issued when there are signs that rain and thunderstorm is happening or expected to happen for more than six hours during the period in the said areas.