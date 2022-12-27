MetMalaysia warns of thunderstorms in several states this evening

PETALING JAYA: Nine states in Malaysia are expected to experience thunderstorms this evening.

The affected states are Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan, Malaca, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

In Sabah, the areas affected are the interiors, West Coast, Tawau, Sandakan, Kudat and Labuan.

In Sarawak, thunderstorms are expected over Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

Rain can also be expected in one or two places in the northern states of Kedah and Perak this evening while windy conditions are expected in Pulau Pinang.