Mexican boy shoots another child dead over video game

MEXICO CITY: A 10-year-old Mexican boy shot another child dead because he beat him playing a video game in the violent eastern state of Veracruz, authorities said.

The boy took a gun from the family home and shot the 11-year-old victim in the head on Sunday after becoming upset at a video game rental store.

The child and his family later fled.

“All I ask is that you help me to achieve justice,“ the victim’s mother told reporters at his funeral on Tuesday.

“My son died because the parents of the child who killed my son were irresponsible leaving a gun on the table,“ she added.

Veracruz is one of Mexico’s most violent states due to turf wars between drug traffickers.

More than 340,000 people have been murdered across the Latin American country since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006. -AFP