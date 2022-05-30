Mexican driver Sergio Perez wins Grand Prix

ISTANBUL: Mexican driver Sergio Perez(pix) claimed victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday -- the first Mexican to win the F1 crown jewel, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Perez, 32, finished the seventh round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship in one hour, 56 minutes, and 30 seconds.

Circuit de Monaco hosted the Monaco Grand Prix, which was raced on 78 laps on a 3.3-kilometer (2-mile) track.

Carlos Sainz came in second 1.1 seconds behind Perez, while Verstappen finished in the third position as the gap between him and the leader was 1.4 seconds.

Verstappen now leads the standings with 125 points, followed by Leclerc, who has collected 116 points this season.

Formula One will visit Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 12.

The race at Circuit de Monaco was deferred by one hour and five minutes after heavy rain and started behind the safety car.

The event was paused again on lap 30 when Haas’ Mick Schumacher lost control of his car after exiting a corner.

The Monaco Grand Prix did not meet the traditional 78-lap distance.-Bernama