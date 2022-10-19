MFL abolish away goals advantage in accordance with UEFA, AFC changes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has decided to abolish the away goals advantage rule in knockout tournaments effective today in line with current changes.

The governing body of the Malaysia League in a statement said that it involves Article 2.6.3(iv) and (vi) of the Competition Rules in the Malaysia League Manual where it is related to the current rules to determine the winning clubs in knockout competitions, which also includes the away goals rule.

According to MFL, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) had decided to abolish the away goals rule from the 2021/2022 season, while the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced that it will do the same from next season.

“Therefore, MFL have decided to align its rules with the latest AFC and UEFA changes by abolishing the away goal advantage rule in knockout tournaments.

“This rule change means that matches that are tied on aggregate after 180 minutes will be extended to extra time of 30 minutes. If the two teams are still tied, then the winner of the match will be determined through a penalty shootout,“ said the statement.

In the meantime, MFL confirmed that the change will take effect in the Malaysia Cup tournament which is scheduled to start on Oct 26.-Bernama