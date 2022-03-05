MFL slams football thugs for brawl outside KL stadium

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has expressed regret over the fight involving a handful of Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC and Selangor FC supporters outside the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium (KLFA) in Cheras last night.

In conveying his sympathies to those injured in the fracas which saw firecrackers being let off, MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said thuggery had no place in the Malaysia League (M-League).

The incident could adversely impact the M-League industry which was trying to get further easing of the protocols to curb the Covid-19 pandemic which struck two years ago, he said.

“MFL strongly condemns the action of these football thugs. Stadiums should be a safe place for people to gather and enjoy football, not a venue for fighting.

“We don’t want others to pay the price for the action of this small group, which could complicate efforts to seek further relaxations from the government,” he said in a statement today.

Stuart said MFL was still waiting for a full report from the authorities, after having held meetings with KL City chief executive officer Stanley Bernard and his Selangor FC counterpart Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon.

“Not only KL City and Selangor but all teams competing in M-League reject this culture of thuggery in football as it is not our way,” he added.

A video has gone viral showing two groups of fans getting into a brawl outside the stadium after the two teams drew 3-3 in their Super League match. -Bernama