MGA launches Women in Golf Charter

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) has launched the Women in Golf Charter with the aim of boosting the participation of women and girls in the sport, apart from increasing working opportunities for them in the golf industry.

The Chairperson of the Women in Golf Charter Subcommittee, Tunku Puteri Datuk Seri Jawahir Tuanku Ja’afar, said MGA wants to inspire an industry-wide commitment in developing a more inclusive culture within golf to help women maximise their potential at all levels through the charter.

The main objectives of the charter are to advocate and support all measures to increase the number of women, girls and families playing golf, and support calls for positive action to encourage women to pursue careers connected with the golfing industry.

She said MGA also wants to implement internal strategies to enhance gender balance at every level in the workplace and within the golfing industry as a whole.

Tunku Jawahir said 35 golf clubs across Malaysia have agreed to come on board and adopt the charter, which requires them to build on current initiatives and develop new projects.

“The future plan is to get all the clubs in the country to sign the charter but the difficult thing is to get corporate clubs. We have to try to persuade them for the future and let working women be included in a golf sport.

“We won’t see the effects of the result of the charter for another 15 years because it is up to golf clubs to plan, how they want to encourage women in the scene and provide jobs for them because I know golf is an expensive sport,” she said at the launch here today.

MGA president Tan Sri Anwar Mohd Nor said the association is committed to creating an environment where women and girls can succeed at every level of the sport.

“Malaysian women have achieved a lot on the international stage, like Kelly Tan in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), Alya Abdulghanny in the Epson Tour and Natasha Oon in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). And I am sure with more support we can see a lot of more success for the ladies going forward,” he said.-Bernama