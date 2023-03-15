MHC nominates two vice presidents to contest for posts at AHF congress

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) has nominated two of its vice presidents, Ranjit Singh and Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak, to contest for posts at the 2023 Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Congress in Mungyeong, South Korea on March 24.

MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (pix) said the nomination of the two candidates was unanimously agreed by the MHC Board members during a meeting held on Jan 30, to ensure the representation of Asean countries in the AHF.

“I had proposed Ranjit Singh due to his vast experience in the international hockey arena and also to ensure a representation by a referee, because it is important for the the voice of referees to be heard. We also want a referee from Malaysia to be hoisted to the international level, including officiating at the Olympics.

“If Ahmad Najmi is also elected as an AHF Exco member, he will voice out the allocation of qualifying slots for the Olympics from Asian countries. We therefore, feel both the candidates nominated are fully capable of carrying out their responsibilities,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from being the MHC vice president, Ranjit Singh is also the MHC Referees Committee chairman and Penang Hockey Association president while Ahmad Najmi is the chairman of the National Team Management committee and Pahang Hockey Association vice president.

Subahan meanwhile, said he has no intention of contesting for posts in the AHF or the International Hockey Federation (FIH) because he wants to fully focus on Malaysia qualifying for the Olympics and to put Malaysia among the top hockey playing nations in the world.-Bernama