MIBA lauds finance ministry’s decision to reinstate cap on stamp duty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Investment Banking Association (MIBA) has lauded the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) decision to reinstate the cap on stamp duty on contract notes for the trading of listed shares on the local bourse.

MIBA said the decision recognises the need for a higher source of revenue for the government while ensuring that the local stock market remains competitive and vibrant.

"MIBA would like to thank the MoF for this moderated approach, taking into consideration the

industry’s feedback over the plan to remove the stamp duty cap and commends its agility and

responsiveness in addressing the need to balance tax collection and attractiveness of our stock market,” it said in a statement today. "MIBA will continue to support the government’s effort towards ensuring the resilience and robustness of Malaysian capital markets and the economy."

The MoF had on Dec 30, 2021, reinstated the cap on stamp duty for the trading of shares at RM1,000 per contract note, with a rate of 0.15 per cent.

Stamp duty amounts exceeding RM1,000 would be remitted and is applicable for all contract notes from until Dec 31, 2026.

The proposal to increase the stamp duty rate and remove the stamp duty cap was among several initiatives announced by the government during the tabling of Budget 2022. - Bernama