MIC party elections to kick off this month: Vigneswaran

KUALA LUMPUR: The MIC Supreme Council today agreed to hold party elections for its Wanita, Youth, Puteri and Putera wings this month with nominations set for Oct 10.

MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran(pix) said elections and delegate meetings for all four wings have also been fixed for Oct 17.

“At divisional level, nominations will be held on Oct 17 while delegate meetings and elections are on Oct 24,” he told reporters after the Supreme Council meeting at the party headquarters here today.

Vigneswaran said nominations for state level, Supreme Council and vice president positions will be held on Nov 20 and elections a week after.

He said MIC decided to hold the party elections as the country was now under a new administration and had already started showing signs of coming out of the Covid-19 crisis.

“There have been considerable changes in the Covid-19 statistics. So, MIC will take this opportunity to hold the party elections,” he said.

Vigneswaran said the election would allow many fresh faces to join the party at the grassroots, divisional and state levels to determine MIC’s future direction.

On the 15th General Election, he said the MIC had no objection if Barisan Nasional (BN) decides to allocate seats to any component party or BN-friendly party.

In GE14, the MIC contested nine parliamentary seats and won two, in Tapah and Cameron Highlands.

However, in the Cameron Highlands by-election in January 2019, the MIC gave way to Umno, whose candidate won the seat.-Bernama