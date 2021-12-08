MIC to hold 75th AGM this weekend

KUALA LUMPUR: The plan to revive and rejuvenate the party is expected to be among the topics to be highlighted at the MIC's 75th annual general meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to take place this weekend.

MIC secretary-general, Rajasekaran Thiyagaran said the AGM will also be a platform to propose ideas and strategies that can help the party face the 15th General Election (GE15) and regain the confidence of the Indian community.

“Many issues will be discussed by delegates and leaders including reviving and rejuvenating the party, MIC preparations for the next general election and the use of biometric voting system,” he told Bernama here.

Rajasekaran noted that about 1,800 delegates, including from the Youth, Wanita, Putera and Puteri wings as well as party divisional heads nationwide, were expected to attend the meeting.

He said Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will attend the AGM while leaders of BN component parties have also been invited to join the annual meeting.

Rajasekaran who was elected as the party secretary-general on Nov 29, also said that MIC Youth, Wanita, Putera and Puteri'’s AGM will be held on Dec 11 at Wisma MCA, Jalan Ampang, here.

Meanwhile, MIC Youth chief, K Raven Kumar said Indian youth empowerment and implementation of Undi18 will be among the topics to be discussed at the MIC Youth's AGM which will be officiated by party president Tan Sri S.A.Vigneswaran(pix) and his deputy Datuk Seri M.Saravanan.

“We will come up with a few resolutions at the AGM which be held from 9am to 6pm,” said the Tenggaroh assemblyman, who won the MIC Youth chief post for the 2021-2024 term uncontested on last Oct 22.

The meeting is the second MIC's AGM to take place this year after its 74th edition was held on April 3, after being postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All eyes will be on the 75-year-old party’s AGM after its unexpected win in the recent Gadek state seat in Melaka polls and some changes in party’s line-up at the MIC elections.-Bernama