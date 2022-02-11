MIC to hold emergency meeting on GE15 today

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC will hold an emergency meeting today believed related to the party’s stand on the 15th general election (GE15).

This was confirmed by MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran (pix) when contacted by Bernama today that the meeting would be held at MIC headquarters here at 10 am.

“Yes, we will hold a meeting tomorrow morning, 10 am,” he said and declined to comment on the details of the meeting.

Based on an observation by Bernama, at the announcement of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates which was held at World Trade Centre (WTC) tonight, there were no MIC representatives present.

BN comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

An MIC source said the meeting will discuss the decision of the party on GE15.

“Whatever it is, the stand of MIC on GE15 will be decided today,” according to the source.

MIC was reportedly proposing to contest in 12 parliamentary seats in GE15.

In GE14, MIC contested in nine parliamentary seats, namely Sungai Siput and Tapah in Perak; Sungai Buloh, Hulu Selangor, Kapar and Kota Raja (Selangor); Port Dickson (Negeri Sembilan); Segamat (Johor) and Cameron Highlands (Pahang).

For GE15, the Election Commission (EC) set this Saturday (Nov 5) as nomination day, early voting (Nov 15) and polling day on Nov 19.-Bernama