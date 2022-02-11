MIC will skip Pahang BN candidate announcement: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang MIC leaders will not attend the state Barisan Nasional(BN) candidate announcement, which is scheduled to take place later today.

State MIC chairman V. Arumugam said he was on his way to Kuala Lumpur to attend the party’s central working committee meeting this morning, NST reports.

“I was informed about the meeting last night. I have notified Pahang BN chairman (Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail) that I will be absent,“ he told the portal.

Last night, MIC parliamentary candidates did not attend the BN candidate announcement at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre.