MIC will support Muhyiddin, Bersatu pending decision by BN Supreme Council - Vigneswaran

KLANG: MIC will support the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) pending the Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council’s decision on the matter, said MIC president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran (pix).

He said that the party for Indians was also taking a wait-and-see approach on political developments in the near term.

“I am quite confident that Umno and Bersatu can resolve their differences just like Umno and PAS who buried their problems despite hostilities for 40 years,“ he said in his policy speech at MIC’s 74th annual general meeting here today.

He was referring to Umno severing ties with Bersatu and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s announcement at the Umno general assembly last month that Umno BN will go it alone in the 15th general election (GE15)

Vigneswaran also said that there was nothing wrong with BN accepting other parties that wish to join the coalition because BN needs to gather strength, including from other parties that have their own strengths, after the coalition losing in GE14.

However, he also questioned why BN could not work with Bersatu because cooperation with the party would further strengthen the chances of victory in GE15.

On the distribution of seats for GE15, Vigneswaran said that Umno should be prepared to sacrifice at least 10 per cent of its seats if an expanded BN coalition is formed, just as the party’s request to MIC and MCA to give up some of the seats that they had traditionally contested.

He also stressed that to ensure that the Indian community does not lag behind the current of progress, the MIC needs to get its traditional seats or new seats based on political realities at the grassroots level.

“I mean winnable seats. Don’t try to insult us with seats we will lose due to various factors,” he said.

In his speech, Vigneswaran also suggested that BN reach an agreement with the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional (PN coalition) to find the best formula to avoid a clash of government parties in the distribution of GE15 seats.

Also present was MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Kah Siong.

Ahmad Zahid delivered his address virtually as BN chairman after Vigneswaran’s policy speech and this was followed by a special address from Muhyiddin, also virtually.

The AGM is being held in hybrid fashion with 440 delegates present in the hall while another 1,600 are following online. — Bernama