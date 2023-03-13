Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win a proud achievement: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil congratulated Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh on winning the Best Actress Award at the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) for her performance in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In a post on his official Facebook, he described the success of the Ipoh-born actress at the prestigious ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (early morning Monday in Malaysia) as a proud achievement.

“Congratulations to Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh on the astounding success,“ he said, sharing a similar message from the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (FINAS).

FINAS in congratulating Yeoh described her winning the award as a historic moment for the country.

“This success also created a record as the first Asian star to win a trophy for that category in the history of the Oscars,“ said FINAS.

Yeoh, 60, beat four other contenders for the Best Actress Award namely Cate Blanchett (Tar), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

In January, Yeoh became the first Malaysian actress to win the trophy for Best Actress in a A Musical or Comedy Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles for the same movie. -Bernama