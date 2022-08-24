Microbial technology plays vital role in regenerative agriculture

SERDANG: Microbial technologies such as biofertilisers, biostimulants, biopesticides and eco-friendly farming practices play a vital role in achieving the goals of regenerative agriculture.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister, Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said regenerative agriculture has been adopted all over the world as an approach to improve soil health and fertility, increase ecosystem biodiversity, produce nutrient-dense food and help reduce the climate change effects.

He said the use of microbial technology also helped to reduce pesticide usage, improve food safety and increase plants’ resistance to environmental stress caused by global warming.

“Understanding the micro-organisms found in the agricultural system and how to utilise these as a tool for sustainable agricultural intensification will ensure agriculture resilience and food availability and security.”

Nik Muhammad Zawawi said this in his speech at the opening of the 7th Asian PGPR International Conference for Sustainable Agriculture 2022, here, today.

The four-day seminar from yesterday has 116 local and international participants. -Bernama