Microlink boosts Middle East presence with Bahrain project for Huawei

PETALING JAYA: Technology group Microlink Solutions Bhd, through its subsidiary Microlink Systems Sdn Bhd, is strengthening its presence in the Middle East with a landmark project secured from Huawei in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which involves the IT operations management of the regional telecommunications service provider.

Microlink group CEO Ramlee Abdullah (pix) said the project provides the foundation for its expansion into the Middle East region, where businesses are embarking on rapid digitalisation programmes in order to meet evolving market demand. This growth is being accelerated with the advent of 5G.

The company has established a dedicated project office in Manama, Bahrain, ensuring a full-time local presence on the ground. A team of experienced Microlink personnel with a track record in information technology outsourcing (ITO) has already been deployed from Malaysia to assist in the project set-up and onward development.

“This experience will see the Microlink team bringing the full extent of their ITO and other leading technology knowledge and expertise to the Middle East region. In addition to the burgeoning telco sector, there are also attractive potential opportunities in our other key business segments of financial services and public sector,” said Ramlee in a statement.

The scope of work for the project encompasses the maintenance of existing applications, as well as the provision of managed services and helpdesk support. These existing applications include the business support system, enterprise resource planning suite and office productivity tool.